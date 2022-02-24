CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini met up with 22nd ranked Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown.
The Buckeyes would hold off a late Illinois run and get the win 86-83.
Kofi Cockburn fouled out with 12 points and three rebounds. The hot hand for the Illini was Alfonso Plummer. He had a team-high 26 points.
Ohio State was led by Malaki Branham. The freshman scored a game-high 31 points.
After the Illini leaped out to a 21-8 lead, the Buckeyes stormed back. OSU led by 16, 74-58 with less than six minutes in regulation. Illinois would then start their comeback. A Trent Frazier three-pointer with 14 seconds left made it a one-point Ohio State lead but the Illini couldn't regain the lead.
The Buckeyes defeated Illinois, 86-83.
The Illini will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday.
