The Illini basketball season is less than three weeks away and today the initial AP Top 25 Poll came out.
Illinois will enter the season ranked 8th in the country.
The Big Ten Conference has seven teams in the AP Top 25 Poll, with three teams in the top 10.
The Illini have five players back from last year's rotation including Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn who both withdrew from the NBA Draft to compete for Illinois this season.
This is the Illini's highest preseason ranking since starting off as number five prior to the 2004-2005 season.
