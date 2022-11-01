CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team is making program history.
For the first time ever, Illinois is ranked in the CFP Top 25.
The Illini are number 16 and will host Michigan State on Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
