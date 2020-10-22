CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been an offseason for the ages but after a long anticipated wait, the time is here.
The Illini will take on Wisconsin Friday night to kick off the Big Ten football season.
It's the first time since 1919, 101 years, that Illinois will play only conference opponents in the regular season.
This is a matchup that intrigues most Big Ten fans because of last year's thrilling 24-23 upset in Champaign.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm on BTN.
