CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini haven't defeated Northwestern since 2014.
That all changed today at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois dominated from start to finish. The Illini put up 14 points in the first quarter thanks to a Daniel Barker eight yard TD run and a beautiful pass play from Brandon Peters to Isaiah Williams.
Illinois was just getting started. They would put up 37 points in the first half and would cruise to a 47-14 victory.
It's the first time since 2014 that the Illini earn the Land of Lincoln Trophy!
Illinois finished the regular season with a 5-7 record and say they'll accept a bowl game if they are offered.
