Illini release basketball schedule, will begin regular season on Nov. 9

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Well believe it or not folks, the Illini men's basketball team will play their first regular season game in exactly two months.
That's right! On November 9th, the orange and blue will host Jackson State.
Here's their full schedule.
10/23 - EXHIBITION vs. St. Francis (Ill.)
10/29 - EXHIBITION vs. Indiana (PA)
11/9 vs. Jackson State
11/12 vs. Arkansas State
11/15 at Marquette (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
11/22 vs. Cincinnati (Hall of Fame Classic)
11/23 vs. Arkansas/Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic)
11/26 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
11/29 vs. Notre Dame (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
12/3 vs. Rutgers
12/6 at Iowa
12/11 vs. Arizona
12/18 vs. St. Francis (PA)
12/22 vs. Missouri (Braggin' Rights)
12/29 vs. Florida A&M
1/2 at Minnesota
1/6 vs. Maryland
1/11 at Nebraska
1/14 vs. Michigan
1/17 vs. Purdue
1/21 at Maryland
1/25 vs. Michigan State
1/29 at Northwestern
2/2 vs. Wisconsin
2/5 at Indiana
2/10 at Purdue
2/13 vs. Northwestern
2/16 at Rutgers
2/19 at Michigan State
2/24 vs. Ohio State
2/27 at Michigan
3/3 vs. Penn State
3/6 vs. Iowa
3/9-3/13 Big Ten Tournament
3/15-4/4 NCAA Tournament
