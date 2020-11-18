Illini release Big Ten slate, announce game times for opening three games, finalize playing Baylor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Believe it or not, we're just a week away from Illini basketball taking the floor at the State Farm Center.
As of today, Illinois knows 26 of their 27 games.
The only game that is still unknown is a non-conference game that's scheduled for December 5th.
Today, the Illini released their Big Ten slate, finalized their matchup with Baylor and announced their game times for their opening three games.
Click here to see the Illinois men's basketball full schedule.
The Illini will start their season on November 25th at the State Farm Center at 1pm against North Carolina A&T.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.