CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe that Illini basketball is less than one month away.
Today, Illinois reportedly found out who they would be playing in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted out, the Illini will play Duke!
This could very well be a top 10 matchup when the two schools meet up.
The game will be played at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The last time Illinois played there was December 2nd, 1995. The Illini snapped Duke's 95-game non-conference winning streak that day with a 75-65 victory in Lou Henson's last season.
