CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After having their last non-conference game of the season (Florida A&M) canceled due to COVID-19 within the program, there's another change to Illinois' schedule.
Today, the Illini announced that Sunday's Big Ten matchup with Minnesota has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Tip-off for the game will be at 6 p.m. and will give the Illini some time to get some of their players back after following having positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program.
Illinois is 9-3 this season and are 2-0 in conference play. Minnesota sits 10-1 this season with a 1-1 record in Big Ten play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.