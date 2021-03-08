DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After taking down then No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State, the Illini have now risen to No. 3 in the country ahead of the coming Big Ten tournament.
Expected to draw a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament later this month, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins the WAND Sports team to discuss the latest in Illinois basketball, and why in a way, it doesn't matter what happens in the Big Ten tournament.
