EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois football brought home their second straight Land of Lincoln Trophy after a dominant 41-3 win over Northwestern.
Illinois (8-4, 5-4) has won eight games in a season for the first time since 2007.
But despite the dominant win Saturday, Purdue beat Indiana 30-16 as the Boilermakers finish on top in the Big Ten West.
Illinois will now wait and see which bowl they will participate in.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.