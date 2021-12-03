CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini (6-2, 1-0) jumped out to an early lead in the first half of Friday's Big Ten opener with Rutgers (4-4, 0-1) and never looked back as guard Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points on 53-percent shooting in the Illini's 86-51 win.
Junior center Kofi Cockburn scored 13 points while grabbing 15 total rebounds to help the Illini in Friday's contest as the Illini led in the game for a total of 36 minutes and 44 seconds.
As a whole, the Illini shot 48.5-percent from the field, as they shot 36.4-percent from beyond the arc.
Three different players scored double-digit points as the Illini scored 28 points courtesy of their bench. Now the Illini did commit 19 turnovers, which was seven more than in their previous game against Notre Dame. However, Head Coach Brad Underwood says he saw his team continue to grow in toughness.
The Illini will now prepare for a matchup that will be played at Iowa on December 6th at 6 PM CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.