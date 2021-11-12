CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini welcomed Arkansas State into the State Farm Center.
11th ranked Illinois didn't waste any time making a statement.
The Illini stormed out to a 20-10 lead to start the first half and wouldn't look back. Illinois led by 22 at halftime and ended up defeated Arkansas State 92-53.
Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier returned to action.
Curbelo played 19 minutes, went 3-8 from the field for eight points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
Frazier played 29 minutes, went 2-5 from three point territory and finished with 12 points.
Jacob Grandison chipped in 15 points and six rebounds while Coleman Hawkins continues to impress. The sophomore had a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Illini's next game will be on the road on Monday against Marquette.
