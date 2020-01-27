CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Another Monday is here and again, Kofi Cockburn earns another weekly honor.
The Illini big man received his seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.
This puts him in elite company in the Big Ten.
Other players that had seven Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors include D'Angelo Russell, Noah Vonleh, Trey Burke and Cody Zeller.
In order to break the conference record, he's chasing Jared Sullinger from Ohio State who has 12.
Illinois is now ranked 19th in the country and Thursday's game against Minnesota marks the Illini's halfway point in their conference season.