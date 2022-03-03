CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The Illini have clinched a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament after a 60-55 victory over Penn State Thursday.
The win kept the Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the regular season conference title. They'll need to beat Iowa Sunday and will need Wisconsin to lose to Nebraska. The Badgers have already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title.
The Illini were led by an unlikely hero. Da'Monte Williams. Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points. It's the first time he's ever led the Illini in scoring in his career.
The Nittany Lions missed 10 of their last 11 shots, including a three that would’ve tied things at 55 with 41 seconds to go.
Illinois made five of six free throws in the final minute to close out the win.
“You’ve got to take what you can get in a 55-possession game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Told (the team) afterwards there will be about three or four games like this in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 20 Illinois will host No. 24 Iowa on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.