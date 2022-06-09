Illini select 15 new members for Hall of Fame Class of 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois is adding 15 new members to the Athletics Hall of Fame.

Below is a list of who was selected for the Class of 2022.

Jody Alderson Braskamp, Swimming & Diving

Becky Beach, Golf & Basketball

Dr. Nell Jackson, Women's Track & Field Coach

Linda Metheny-Mulvihill, Gymnastics

Jonelle Polk McCloud, Basketball

Dawn Riley, Track & Field

Emily Zurrer, Soccer

Danielle Zymkowitz, Softball

Bill Burrell, Football

Harry Combes, Basketball Coach/Basketball

Charlton Ehizuelan, Track & Field

Jeff George, Football

Ron Guenther, Athletics Director/Football

Werner Holzer, Wrestling

Ken Norman, Basketball

