Illini select 15 new members for Hall of Fame Class of 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois is adding 15 new members to the Athletics Hall of Fame.
Below is a list of who was selected for the Class of 2022.
Jody Alderson Braskamp, Swimming & Diving
Becky Beach, Golf & Basketball
Dr. Nell Jackson, Women's Track & Field Coach
Linda Metheny-Mulvihill, Gymnastics
Jonelle Polk McCloud, Basketball
Dawn Riley, Track & Field
Emily Zurrer, Soccer
Danielle Zymkowitz, Softball
Bill Burrell, Football
Harry Combes, Basketball Coach/Basketball
Charlton Ehizuelan, Track & Field
Jeff George, Football
Ron Guenther, Athletics Director/Football
Werner Holzer, Wrestling
Ken Norman, Basketball
