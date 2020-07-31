CHICAGO (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu is coming back to Illinois.
As recently as this Monday, Quam Dosunmu, Ayo's father, shared with Gordon Voit that the family was committed to staying in the NBA Draft process. He had not been back to Champaign since his announcement in March.
But Illini fans' prayers have apparently been answered: the All-Big Ten guard is coming back for a third season.
Ayo Dosunmu announced his news via Twitter with a video and the text that simply read: "#JL4L" which means JetLife for life, his personal slogan that pays homage to a fallen friend.
