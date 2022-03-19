PITTSBURGH, PA. (WAND) -- The No. 4 seeded Illini didn't lead over the No. 13 seeded Chattanooga Mocs until there was under a minute left in the game.
Combine that with the fact that the Illini had to overcome not one, but two double-digit leads, and their 54-53 win from Friday night made for a pretty nerve wracking night.
During the first half at PPG Paints Arena, the Illini saw themselves down by 14 points. Through the first 12-minutes of the game, the Illini were shooting just 23-percent from the field and were 0-4 from three. Junior center Kofi Cockburn was 1-5 from the field in the first 15 minutes of the game, but by the end of the first half, the Illini were able to bring their field goal shooting-percentage up to 43.5.
However, the Illini still found themselves down. A Chattanooga 7-0 run to start the second half would only worsen things for the No. 4 seed.
Then Illinois got going after starting the game 0-8 from three point range. Alfonso Plummer hit back-to-back threes with 13-minutes left of the game.
