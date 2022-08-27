CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- College football is officially back.
Illinois took the field in a week zero matchup for the second straight year. On Saturday, the Illini rolled past Wyoming 38-6.
In Barry Lunney Jr's first game as offensive coordinator, there was a lot to like. Chase Brown led the way with three touchdowns and 151 yards rushing. Brown surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards on an 18-yard run in the second quarter.
In his first start under center for the Illini, Tommy Devito was in a groove. the Syracuse transfer completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards with two passing touchdowns.
The Illini kick off Big Ten Conference play on Friday night when they travel to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers.
