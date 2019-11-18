CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini started a five-game home stand Monday as Illinois hosted Hawaii.
U of I started extremely slow, scoring their first field goal five minutes and 40 seconds into the game.
Illinois and Hawaii were tied at 26 at halftime but the Illini were solid in the second half.
U of I outscored the Rainbow Warriors 40-27 and earned a win in the State Farm Center, 66-53.
Illinois shot 42.6% from the field, 65.2% from the line but had 16 turnovers.
The Illini will look to improve their 3-1 overall record against The Citadel on Wednesday night.