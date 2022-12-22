Illini suffer historic loss in Braggin' Rights Game against Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO (WAND) -- The Illini men's basketball team were handed their worst loss in Braggin' Rights history, 93-71 against Mizzou on Thursday night.
The teams entered the game with a combined record of 18-4, the best compiled record since 2013.
Brad Underwood's squad kept pace early in the game, but the Tigers blew the scoring open. Missouri went on a 20-2 run to jump out to a 30-14 lead over the Illini with under seven minutes remaining in the first half.
In the second half, the Tigers led by as much as 35 points, eventually defeating Illinois. Missouri shot lights out, 59% from the field. Terrance Shannon Jr. led the Illinois scorers with 22 points, and snagged 7 rebounds. Mizzou's Kobe Brown dropped a career high 31 points.
