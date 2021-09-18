CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini had plenty of bright spots on Friday night.
But too many miscues helped Maryland earn a 20-17 win at Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback started his first game since being injured against Nebraska. He went 10-26 for 185 yards and one interception.
After being tied 3-3 at half, Maryland scored the game's first touchdown with 13:11 in the third quarter.
The Terrapins led 10-3 but Illinois would score 14 unanswered points. Josh McCray took a 38 yard run to the house. That made it 10-10.
Then in the fourth quarter, Casey Washington picked up an Illini fumble and scored. It was 17-10 Illinois.
Maryland would rally for 10 points in the last 2:13 of the fourth and win it, 20-17.
