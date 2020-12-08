Illini take down Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM, NC (WAND) -- The 6th ranked Illini took on 10th ranked Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the 22nd Annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
From the tip, Illinois controlled the game.
The Illini started on a 14-2 run which set the tone for the rest of the game.
As a team, Illinois shot 58.0% including 7-11 from three.
The Illini had six players in double figures.
U of I was led by Ayo Dosunmu who had his third career double-double. The All-American scored 18 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out five assists.
It was a team win as Illinois defeated Duke, 83-68.
The Illini will now gear up for the Braggin' Rights game at Missouri this Saturday.
