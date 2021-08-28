CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illini sent more than 41,000 fans home happy Saturday after taking down Nebraska 30-22 to kick off the college football season.
Game day started off at Grange Grove for the Illini Walk. The Illini faithful welcomed the team as they made their way from the bus to the gridiron.
And setting the tone on the field for the Illini was none other than punter Blake Hayes. A punt from Hayes led to a safety and the first points of the collegiate season.
But the Illini were faced with a hurdle early on. Starting quarterback Brandon Peters left the game in the first quarter with an apparent left (non-throwing) shoulder injury. Peters' status after the game was unclear.
Backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski stepped in to fill the void. Sitkowski was 12 of 15 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Along with Sitkowski's impressive performance, Illinois was led by a fierce rushing attack. It was running back by committee as eight ball carriers combined for 197 yards rushing.
The defense also held its own when they needed to. The biggest defensive play of the day came when Keith Randolph Jr sacked Cornhusker quarterback Adrian Martinez leading to a scoop and score from Calvin Hart Jr. with less than a minute to go in the first half.
The turning point of the game came in the third quarter when the Illini had possession of the ball for nearly 12 minutes, propelling the Illini to a 30-16 lead headed into the final quarter.
Nebraska would strike once more in the fourth to make it 30-22 with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Oliver Martin. But the Illini would stand tall and start the Bret Bielema era with a win.
The Illini will look to improve to 2-0 next Saturday when they host UTSA at Memorial Stadium.
