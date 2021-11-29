CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini shot 41-percent from beyond the arc as the team was without sophomore guard Andre Curbelo in Monday's 82-72 win over Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Junior center Kofi Cockburn put up a team-high 28 points as guard Alfonso Plummer put up 21 points in the team's fifth win of the season.
The win comes just hours after finding out they were no longer ranked in the AP Top-25 college basketball poll, dropping all the way out from No. 14.
Receiving 111 votes in the poll, they should receive a few more in the next round of voting after taking down Notre Dame with multiple players hurt or suffering from illness.
The Illini will now prepare for a Dec. 3 matchup with Rutgers that will take place at the State Farm Center.
