INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WAND-TV) -- No. 3 Illinois took down No. 9 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to claim their first Big Ten Tournament Championship title since 2005.
The WAND Sports team provided coverage of the game and got post-game reactions from fans, players and Head Coach Brad Underwood. In addition, you can also see Illinois' quadrant in the NCAA Tournament bracket by watching the WAND-TV sportscast.
The Illini will face off against Drexel on Friday at 12:15 PM CT.
