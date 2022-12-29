CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were looking to bounce back after suffering the program's worst loss in Braggin' Rights history.
Illinois did just that as they earned an 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman.
Dain Dainja started and had a game-high 22 points.
Sencire Harris also got the start and he tallied a career-high 12 points.
Coleman Hawks tallied a double-double. He had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
As a team, Illinois had 10 steals and 10 blocks.
The Illini will now resume Big Ten play. Illinois will play at Northwestern on Wednesday.
