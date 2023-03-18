LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - Illinois transfer Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Louisville via twitter on Thursday.
Clark entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.
His time in Champaign was short. In 13 games with the Orange and Blue, Clark averaged 7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
