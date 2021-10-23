Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.