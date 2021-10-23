STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WAND-TV) -- It may have taken nine overtimes to do so, but Illinois (3-5) took down No. 7 Penn State (5-2) 20-18 Saturday afternoon setting numerous records in the process.
The obvious record broken Saturday was that this college football game went into nine different overtime sessions, becoming the most ever in a FBS game. However, Chase Brown also made headlines as he became the third Illini running back to total two different 200-plus yard rushing games.
The Illini won Saturday's contest over the Nittany Lions when Casey Washington came down with a catch in the endzone during a two-point conversion play thrown by Brandon Peters, who came into the game late in the day to replace the now hurt Art Sitkowski.
Before taking the 20-18 win, both sides were tied at ten after regulation play. Illinois' regulation points came on a James McCourt 37-yard field goal and a one-yard Chase Brown touchdown run.
In overtime, Illinois scored points off of a McCourt 39-yard field goal, a 22-yard field goal, an Isaiah Williams two-point conversion pass from Peters, and of course, the winning reception courtesy of Washington.
The Illini will now prepare for a home matchup with Rutgers (3-4) that takes place next Saturday.
