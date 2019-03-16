CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a dynasty any way you slice it.
Trophies stack up at Illinois Wheelchair Basketball headquarters, compliments of a pair of programs (men's and women's) that recruit the top players nationally, place multiple players on the All-America teams and have four national Hall of Fame inductees in this year's class.
This March is extra special: the Illini get to host nationals this week at the State Farm Center.
In this WAND feature story, Gordon Voit explains how the dynasty unfolded. Tune in for interviews with coach Steph Wheeler plus standouts Ali Ibañez and Emily Oberst!
Update: The Illini women take third place, while the men's program finishes sixth. Alabama swept both the men's and women's titles.