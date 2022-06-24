CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- As part of this season's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Illinois will host Syracuse on November 29th.

This will only be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools with the most recent matchup coming back in 1995.

The Illini have won their last two Challenges with the ACC. Last year, Illinois defeated Notre Dame by 10 and in 2020 by defeating Duke on the road.

Below is the schedule for the ACC/Big ten Challenge.

Monday, November 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, November 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, November 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

