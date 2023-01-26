CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini women's basketball team is ranked this season for the first time since November of 2000.
Illinois shot just 32.2% from the field this evening and fell at home to Purdue, 62-52.
The Illini were led by Makira Cook who had a game-high 19 points.
Genesis Bryant had 11 points and Brynn Shoup-Hill added 10.
First year head coach Shauna Green and her team are now 16-5 overall this season and will look to regroup on Sunday when they host Michigan State at 5pm.
