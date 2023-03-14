SOUTH BEND, IN (WAND) -- The Illini women's basketball team starts their NCAA Tournament journey tomorrow.
This is the first time in 20 years that the women's program is going dancin'.
The Illini were surprised when they saw that they were a part of the play-in game but say it's all about perspective.
Illinois doesn't have a ton of players with postseason experience but as Shauna Green explains that can sometimes be a good thing.
Tip-off between Mississippi State and the Illini is scheduled for 6pm tomorrow evening in South Bend.
WAND will be there and have coverage for you tomorrow night.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.