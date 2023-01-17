CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini women's basketball team is ranked this season for the first time since November of 2000.
Now, Illinois is set to host sixth ranked Indiana.
It will be the first ranked women's matchup at the State Farm Center in decades and the Illini are fired up to prove that they can play with the best teams in the country.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
