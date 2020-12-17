CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's leading wide receiver is going pro.
In an announcement this morning via Twitter, Josh Imatorbhebhe declared for the NFL Draft.
In two seasons with Illinois, Imatorbhebhe caught 55 passes for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Illini say he will not play in Saturday's game against Penn State.
