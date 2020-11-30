CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- We knew Adam Miller would make an immediate impact on the Illinois program.
The question was how big?
Well through his first three starts, he averaged 18 points per game while setting the Illini freshman-debut scoring record with 28 points against North Carolina A&T.
Today, the conference recognized him by naming him a Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week.
He shares the honor with Purdue's Zach Edey.
