CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's Adam Miller has entered the transfer portal.
This was confirmed by the University of Illinois this evening.
Head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement, "Adam was a big part of our success this season, starting every game as a freshman and contributing not just on offense but defensively as well. He has a very bright future ahead, and we wish him all the best.”
Miller played in 31 games for Illinois and averaged 8 points per game and shot 34 percent from three.
