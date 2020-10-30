CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu decided to not go pro and return to Illinois.
Now, he's getting national recognition.
This week CBS Sports named Dosunmu a Preseason First Team All-American.
The 6'5" junior is the first player since Dee Brown in 2006 to receive this preseason honor.
Last season, Dosunmu was named first-team All-Big Ten while averaging 16 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.