CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since 2011, the Illini football team is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Illinois is currently 5-1 this season and ranked 24th in the country.
Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema is pleased that his team is getting some recognition but he's far from satisfied.
Illinois will host Minnesota this Saturday at 11:00 AM.
