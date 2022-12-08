TAMPA, FL (WAND) -- We're less than four weeks away from the ReliaQuest Bowl featuring Illinois and Mississippi State.
Today, Bret Bielema was down in Tampa, Florida for some media events.
First, he met Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs defensive coordinator. The two took photos together with the trophy, then Bielema made his way to the contract signing party.
The Illini head coach put his signature on the line to make things official!
Bielema wants his guys to enjoy the bowl experience and make the most of their extra time together as a team.
