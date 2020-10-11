CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini found their quarterback last season. Brandon Peters threw for over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In year two with Illinois, Peters looks to improve and he received help this offseason from a former Super Bowl winning quarterback.
Peters spent a weekend in Arizona with NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner and says he learned a ton.
Warner's biggest emphasis to the Illini's starting quarterback is to make sure his back foot is planted when he throws.
Peters who says one of his goals this season is to improve his completion percentage, believes this will help tremendously.
