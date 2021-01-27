CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois hired Bret Bielema on December 19, 2020.
Since then, the new Illini head coach has gotten right to work.
He's brought in transfers from Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame. Bielema has also already gotten recruits to commit to Illinois.
On top of all of that, he's assembled a coaching staff that has a combined 189 years of experience.
This is Bielema's third stop as a head coach in college football after Wisconsin and Arkansas and these are part of the four objectives he wanted to achieve right off the bat at Illinois.
