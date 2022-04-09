(WAND) -- As the Orange and Blue Spring game approaches, Illini junior running back Chase Brown was named one of five finalists for the Jon Cornish Trophy, given to the top NCAA football player who is from Canada.
Brown was an All-Big Ten third team running back last year after leading the Illini with just over 1,000 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He was third in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, fifth in yards per carry, and he won two Big Ten Player of the Week awards.
The winner of the award will be announced through Football Canada on April 19.
