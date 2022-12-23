CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- All eyes have been on Chase Brown since his brother Sydney decided to forego the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the 2023 Draft.
In a tweet today, Chase said he will be doing the same thing.
Brown has racked up numerous accolades this season. He's a 2022 Doak Walker Award finalist, the first in Illinois history. He finished the regular season as the second-leading rusher in the country with 1,643 rushing yards.
Brown ranks third in Illini single-season rushing. Only Mikel Leshoure (1,697 in 2010) and Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 in 2007) had more.
Brown set an Illinois record by tallying 10 consecutive 100+ yard rushing games.
