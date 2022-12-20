CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini defensive back, Devon Witherspoon, is continuing to receive national recognition.
He's been named a Consensus All-American.
Witherspoon is just the 21st player in Illinois football history to receive this honor.
This comes after Witherspoon led the nation in reception percentage against and forced incompletions.
Witherspoon decided to not play in the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft but is beyond honored that he'll have a plaque in Grange Grove and his jersey will hang up forever at the Smith Center.
