CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's just about that time Illini fans, tomorrow the regular season will start.
Illinois enters the season ranked 8th and they are ready to prove they deserve to be ranked even higher.
Tomorrow at 1pm, Illinois will host North Carolina A&T to start their regular season.
This is most anticipated Illini basketball season since the 04-05 team.
Illinois says they have a lot to prove and it all starts tomorrow at the State Farm Center.
