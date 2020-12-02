CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini running back Mike Epstein is a warrior.
He's battled several injuries during his time with Illinois and this week, he was named to the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Watch List.
Epstein is one of 42 student-athletes being considered for this award.
He missed the last five games in 2018 due to an injury and he was injured in the 2019 season opener against Akron and had to miss the remainder of the season.
So far in 2020, Epstein has scored a touchdown in each of the Illini's last four games and tied his career-high 113 rushing yards in a game against Nebraska.
