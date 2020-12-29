CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Two more Illini players are declaring for the NFL Draft today.
Linebacker Milo Eifler and offensive guard Kendrick Green will be taking their talents to the next level.
Eifler finished his career with 96 tackles, 13 and a half tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.
Green was a consensus First Team All-Big Ten pick and was ranked the number three guard in the country in 2020 by Pro Football Focus.
