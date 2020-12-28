CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- He's been a turnover machine for the Illini over the past two seasons.
Today, linebacker Jake Hansen announced via Twitter that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.
Hansen had 14 takeaways over the past two seasons which is the most by any player in the country.
He also forced 10 fumbles in his career which ties for third-most in Illinois program history.
Hansen finished his tenure with 235 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
