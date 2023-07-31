CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.
The Maxwell Award is given out annually to the College Player of the Year. This award is given out in honor of Robert W. (Tiny) Maxwell, legendary college player, official, and sport columnist.
The award is voted on by NCAA head college football coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club, and sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.
Williams has already been named to both the 2023 Athlon and Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten first and third team wide receiver. He is also a 2023 AFCA Good Works Team nominee.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.